Gladys Mary Craig

Gladys Mary (Helman) Craig, 103, passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home embraced by her loving family.
She was the daughter of Ora I. and Ella (Stadtmiller) Helman, born April 1, 1919, in Cherryhill Township.
Gladys was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer site. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed going to the casinos. Gladys loved playing games with her family and having her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson around. She also made the best apple pie in the county.
Her memory will be cherished by her four children, Kathryn (Pete) Sheesley, Barbara (Charles) Hannan, Connie (Larry) McCracken and James (Patricia) Craig; seven grandchildren, Jeffery (Debbie) Sheesley, Kimberly (Mike) Monella, Brian (April) McCracken, Beth (Edward) Mulholland, Becky (Darryl) Walker, Deann (Gene) Shine and Donald (Jennifer) Craig; 14 great-grandchildren, Trevor and fiancée Christy, Taylor and Kayla Sheesley; Skylar Monella; McKenna and Landon Shine; Joshua, Abigail and Hannah McCracken; Mia Mulholland; and Mackenzie, Madison Walker, Collin and Sean Craig; one great-great-grandson, Barrett Sheesley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, W. Raymond Craig, and her brothers and sisters.
All services will be private for the family. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Craig family. Interment will be made in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer.
