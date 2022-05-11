Gladys Viola Silveri, 93, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Thomas and Sarah (Byers) Peterman, she was born June 26, 1928, in Indiana.
Gladys enjoyed spending time with her family, especially for holiday gatherings. She loved caring for her pets, Heidi and Charley. Gladys will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Gladys is survived by her son, Donald Silveri; grandchildren, Tim (Kristi) Grigas and Jodi (Mike) Cadile; great-grandchildren, Noah Cadile and Caden and Morgan Grigas; son-in-law, Nick Grigas; and many nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julius Silveri; daughter, Judith Grigas; daughter-in-law, Mary Silveri; and brothers, Arthur, Blair, Charles and John.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in St. Bernard Cemetery will be private.
