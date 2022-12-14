Gladys (Vardy) Hilton, 88, formerly of Indiana and Schwenksville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Ross Memory Meadows, Leechburg.
She was born April 1, 1934, in England and worked as a teacher’s aide while living in Schwenksville.
Gladys was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Indiana and was involved with many church activities.
She liked working outside in her yard and being with her family.
Gladys is survived by her daughter-in-law, Donna Hilton, of Washington Township; grandchildren, Michelle L. (John) Thompson, of Allegheny Township, Nicole L. (Brian) Nelson, of Apollo; and her great-grandchildren, Tyler and Britain Nelson and Brianna and Holden Burkette.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Sydney Hilton, who passed away on April 30, 2017; and her sons, Sydney “Wade” Hilton and John Hilton.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gladys’ name to Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.