Glen R. McClure Sr., 67, of Robinson, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
He was born Dec. 23, 1952, in Johnstown, the son of late Richard K. and Theresa J. (Henderson) McClure. He was also preceded in death by sisters Melenna Garland and Janeen Bouch.
He is survived by wife Mary McClure, sons Glen McClure and wife Marsha, Masontown; Scott McClure and wife Heather, Brush Valley; and Clifford Frampton and wife Elaine, New Florence; daughter Lorelle Hansen and husband Aaron, Seward; grandchildren Zachary and Riley McClure, Ethan McClure, Austin Frampton, and Caleb and Joslyn Hansen; and sister Cynthia Forsythe and husband Ron, Robinson.
Glen was a member of the UMWA for 27 years who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, watching the History Channel, all sports and the stock market.
Friends will be received today from 4 p.m. until time of sharing at 7 p.m. at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. There will be no formal gathering after visitation.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Glen’s
name may be made to your local St. Vincent DePaul Society.
