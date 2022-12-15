Glenda Lee Miller, 62, Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 26, 1960, in Ft. McClellan, Ala., to the late William Carter Fogg and Carole Howells (BaMa).
Glenda attended Kiski High School in Leechburg and went on to work as a self-employed business owner.
A true nature lover, Glenda enjoyed gardening, rehabilitating animals, birds, foraging, hiking, mycology and looking through microscopes when she was a child. She also loved crafts, cooking and baking, interior decorating, posting memes on Facebook, writing, ghost hunting, rollerblading and BBQs and firepits.
Glenda was a member of Mycology Club, The Eden Foundation of Naples and a volunteer contributor for Bird Gardens of Naples.
She will be remembered by her three children, Danielle Miller (Joe Trapasso), Jennie Joseph (Andy) and Kellie Howard (Treigh Slifko); and her grandchildren Cora Trapasso, Trevon Joseph and Andy Joseph Jr. Also remembering Glenda will be her siblings Shari Zatko and Michelle Zanotti; and her niece and nephew, DeAnne Zatko and Nicholas Zanotti.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandma, Dorothy Chrome (BeBa), who was very special to her.
Friends will be received Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following, at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bird Gardens of Naples, 1060 Purple Martin Dr., Naples, FL 34120.
