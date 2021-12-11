Glenn Fuller, 75 of Cherry Tree, passed away late Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at home. He was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Spangler, a son to the late Robert and Josephine (Jendresky) Fuller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Fuller, on April 3, 2014.
Surviving are children David Fuller and Gretta Mitory; stepchildren, Cherie Marana, Brian Marana and Daniel Marana; grandchildren, Kayla Mitory, Amber Denny, Brandon and Allen Hawkins, Brian, Bradley, Daniel and Summer Marana; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Shirley Gowin; a nephew, Philip Gowin; a niece, Heather Gowin; and his dog, Peanut.
He was a 1965 graduate of Harmony High School.
Glenn was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a past commander and chief at American Legion Cherry Tree and was very dedicated to assisting military funerals. He owned his own company, Glenn Fuller Plumbing and Heating, for 47 years. He also worked for the Indiana County Municipal Service Authority.
Glenn was a member of Barnesboro VFW Post 343 and the American Legion Post 435, Glen Campbell, where he received a certificate of Continuous Membership for 51 years. He was a former member of the John Scott American Legion, Cherry Tree. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved working. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by everyone in the community.
A memorial service will be held privately. Inurnment will be at East Ridge Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office, 1000 Liberty Ave., Rm 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria.