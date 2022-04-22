Glenn Jay Brown, of Leesburg, Fla., originally from Brush Valley, passed on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the age of 84, surrounded by his family.
Glenn was born on March 7, 1938, in Brush Valley, to his parents Glenn Valentine and Ruby (Reeger) Brown.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean (Brown) Fletcher; and sister-in-law, Earlene (Fletcher) Brown.
He is survived by Karen M. Brown; daughter, Tonya L. (Dr. David) Pick; son, Dr. Glenn Robert (Shari) Brown; son, Dr. Vincent David Brown; and daughter, Laura J. (Kevin) Hudson; his seven grandchildren, whom he adored, Taylor Hudson, David Neil Pick, Benjamin Brown, Nathanael Brown, Isabella Brown, Christian Brown and Kevin Jay Hudson; his brother, Barry B. (Janet) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn was an inspiring educator and coach with the Blairsville School District. He coached football, basketball and the rifle team (sharpshooters). Glenn served in the United States Army and enjoyed golf, crossword puzzles and watching the Steelers. He will be forever remembered for his unwavering loyalty and unconditional love for his family.
A celebration of life is scheduled for July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Habitat for Humanity in Glenn’s memory.