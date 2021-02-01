Glenn J. Buchkoski, 69, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home.
The son of Pearl Buchkoski and John Buchkoski, he was born on May 14, 1951.
Surviving are his children, Pamela (Thomas) Kauffman, Indiana, and Nathan (Casey) Buchkoski, Armagh; and his grandchildren, Tommy and Anna Kauffman, and Andrew and Sophia Buchkoski. Also surviving are siblings, William T. Buchkoski, Margaret (David) Varholak and Tina Bartlebaugh.
Preceding him in death were both of his parents.
A graduate from Penn State with a degree in engineering, Glenn faithfully followed Penn State sports, especially football, his entire life. He also enjoyed watching the Steelers, no matter how bad the season, and spent countless hours in his vegetable gardens. Glenn was an avid outdoorsman and a jack of all trades; however, he especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, teaching them all he knew about gardening, canning and sharing his stories and recipes.
Glenn will be remembered by his family and friends for his warm heart, kind words, and infectious laugh and smile. He was a cherished son, father, grandfather and sibling.
Because of COVID-19, the funeral arrangements will be private. The Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, Seward, is honored to serve the family. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Indikids, located at 570 S. 11th St., Indiana, PA 15701.
