Glenn W. “Bud” Sheffler, 64, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home, Indiana.
The son of Lloyd and Gladys (Allison) Sheffler, he was born Feb. 15, 1958, in Latrobe.
Glenn was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville. He graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1976, and from Greensburg School of Technology.
He was a man of many hats, of which skiing was his favorite. He enjoyed helicopter skiing in Austria and Seven Springs with his buddies. He never turned down a chance to go to the mountains.
Aside from his favorite hobbies, Glenn was an employee of Kennametal for 32 years. He did extensive research in design and metal cutting in the aerospace and automotive industries. Glenn had numerous patents on cutting tools and tool holding designs. He also worked with the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Consortium, providing guidance on implementing new technologies.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah J. (Dettore) Sheffler, whom he married May 12, 1979; daughter, Hannah M. Sheffler (Scott); mother-in-law, Pat Dettore; three sisters, Pam Clawson (Randy), of Derry; Amy Everett (Deron), of Latrobe; and Phoebe Dietrich (Scott), of Blairsville; three brothers-in-law, Don Dettore (Cindy), David Dettore (Barb) and Dan Dettore (Sandy); sister-in-law, Dina Porterfield (Randy); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and best friend, Mitch.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville. A wake service will be held on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Private interment will be at SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
