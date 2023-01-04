Glenn W. Shearer, 93, of Coraopolis (formerly of Brush Valley), passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his son’s home.
He was born Aug. 22, 1929, in East Wheatfield Township, to the late H. Wilson and Bertha (Dick) Shearer.
Glenn graduated in 1947 from Armagh High School and worked for FMC (Syntron) until his retirement in 1992.
Glenn was an active member of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. He enjoyed modern Western square dancing, traveling, camping, fishing and family activities.
Surviving Glenn are his children: son Daniel G. (Susan) Shearer, of Coraopolis; Valerie J. (Bill) Mueller, of Butler; and Marjorie K. (Greg) Bucci, of Blairsville; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan (Overdorff) Shearer, on Feb. 22, 2020; two brothers, Donald and Duane Shearer; and a great-grandson, Dylan Syers.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Indiana. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joe Stroup officiating.
Burial will take place in the Bethel United Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Clyde.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701, or to the donor’s favorite charity.
Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.