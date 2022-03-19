Glenna J. Elkin

Glenna Jean Elkin, 99, of Indiana, passed away at Scenery Hill Healthcare on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Dec. 25, 1922, to Daniel G. and Margaret (Hess) Caldwell.
Glenna worked for 34 years as a receptionist for Weight Watchers as well as a cafeteria worker for the Indiana School District. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Glenna is survived by her children, daughter, Blaina J. Huddleston, of Colorado, and three sons, William C. (Shirley) Elkin, of Indiana, Gerald G. (Sandra) Elkin, of West Virginia, and Leon D. Elkin, of Indiana. Also surviving her are seven grandchildren: Pam and Cory Brink, William Jr., Tony, Ian and Ryan Elkin, and Alicia Ann Willard; eight great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Daniel (Marlene) Caldwell, of Florida.
In addition to her parents, Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine C. Elkin; a brother, Leo A. Caldwell; and a sister, Irene Rose Grube.
Friends will be received by the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Monday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. Pastor Greg Golden will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bowserminich.com.