Glenna Jane Manges, 72, of Seward, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Monday, June 20, 2022.
She was born Sept. 22, 1949, to Hollis and Dorothy Haddock. On Sept. 2, 1967, she married Larry Charles Manges.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years; three children, Larry Glenn (Duan), of Gouldsboro; Terri, of Seward; and Kevin (Barbara), of Cresson; step-granddaughter, Koryn Anderson, of Cresson; sister, Debbie, of Texas; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Hollis Haddock Jr.
She loved spending time with family; taking care of her chickens; caring for her dog, Jack; and bird watching. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her good friend, Shiloh Lamb.
Arrangements are by the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home. In accordance with her wishes, Glenna will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later time.