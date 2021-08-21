Glenna L. Peterman

Glenna Lou Peterman, 86, of Elderton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.
She was born July 4, 1935, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, to Ervin Ray and Goldie Estella (Waugaman) Wingard.
Glenna was a 1953 graduate of Elderton High School and had attended the Elderton Presbyterian Church. Over the years, Glenna was employed as a waitress and also worked cleaning homes locally. In her younger years, she and her husband, Jim, raced stock cars and Jeeps. They also enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and dancing. Following Jim’s retirement, they lived in Jensen Beach, Fla., for 20 years.
Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Sharon C. Aikins and husband Ron, of Shelocta; granddaughter, Bethany Smith and husband Ryan; great-granddaughter, Eliana Claire Smith; and a brother, Delone Wingard and wife, Arlene, of Elderton.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, James L. “Jim” Peterman, whom she married Oct. 22, 1954, and who died May 4, 2021; her two sons, Keith Leroy Peterman and Daren Lee Peterman; brothers Floyd, Lloyd, Quay and Ervin Wingard; and a sister, Claire Rearick.
Per Glenna’s request, a private graveside service will be held at Elderton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Glenna’s honor to Elderton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, Elderton, PA 15736.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Glenna’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.