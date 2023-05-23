Gloria Ann (Barret) Fyock

Gloria “Gigi,” “Glory Ann,” ”Glo” Ann (Barret) Fyock, 74, of Wyomissing, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Penn State Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center, in Reading, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Clearfield on Sept. 20, 1948, she was the daughter of Edward Joel Barret, a World War II veteran who was employed in construction of bridges in Western Pennsylvania, and Alma Elizabeth Barret, who was an executive assistant at Benjamin Coal Company, La Jose.
Gloria had one sibling, Edward “Eddie” Barret. Gloria married Robert “Bob” Lee Fyock, of Clymer, on March 28, 1970. Gloria and Robert were high school sweethearts who both attended Purchase Line High School, Commodore. She was a graduate of Purchase Line High School in 1966 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1970, where she received her bachelor’s in early childhood education.
She was the first in her family to receive an undergraduate degree. Gloria was also awarded Miss Clearfield County Fair Queen in 1966. In high school, Gloria was a cheerleader and majorette. She carried her cheerleading skills from high school to the sidelines of any of her three children’s and two grandsons’ sporting and life events. She grew up in Mahaffey in her early years, and later, she and her husband, Robert, moved to the Wyomissing area in their mid-twenties, where they raised their family.
Gloria worked as a preschool teacher for 17 years at the Wyomissing Institute in Wyomissing. Families would request to be assigned to “Mrs. Fyock” year after year due to her impressive, creative, caring and insightful skills, knowledge and experience as an early childhood educator.
She was an incredible artist; she loved attending her painting classes in Wyomissing. She also loved gardening and tending to her flowers, plants and trees around her home. Her favorite place was her covered backyard patio where you could find her relaxing in her cushioned chair and listening to the radio on a warm, sunny day.
Additionally, Gloria loved to decorate her home, always shifting the decor from season to season and celebrating every holiday with the most enthusiasm, especially Christmas. She loved to cook for her family and made delicious meals that no one else could quite match. One bite of her flavorsome food would be all that was required in order to taste her special ingredient: love.
Another favorite place of Gloria’s was the beach; her best-loved activity at any shoreline would be to bring her beach chair to the edge of the lapping water to sit and listen to the waves. She loved to dance, winning a dance contest upon her youth. If there was a dance floor, she was on it. Her favorite song to dance to was “Brick House” by Commodores.
Lastly, Gloria loved her family above all else. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. She was the most generous and kind person to all.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Fyock, of Wyomissing; her children: Ashley Elizabeth Angell (daughter) and Keith Gordon Angell Jr. (son-in-law), of Wyndmoor; Jennifer Leigh Fyock (daughter), of West Lawn; and Robert Edward Fyock (son) and Dara Jo Pietrzyk (betrothed to Robert Edward Fyock), of Wyomissing Hills; and her grandchildren: Keith “Trey” Gordon Angell III and Colby Robert Angell, of Wyndmoor.
She is also survived by her mother, Alma Elizabeth Barret, of Mahaffey; her sister-in-law: Mary Elizabeth Barret, of Mahaffey; her nieces: Morgan Louise Barret, of Punxsutawney; Bailey Lynn Engle, of Cherrytree; and Victoria Josephine Fyock, of Frenchtown, N.J.; and her nephews: Theodore “Teddy” Murray Barkley, of Pearl City, Ill., and David Jacob Fyock, of Clymer.
In addition to her father and brother, Gloria was preceded in death by a nephew, Tracy Howard Barkley.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Ruffner Cemetery, Tanoma. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Jackie Greene. A luncheon will be held following the service at noon at the Purchase Line United Methodist Church, Route 286 Highway East, as a time for family and friends to share condolences and memories.
For more information about the service and luncheon, please contact the Rev. Jackie Greene at (724) 397-8889.
In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully asks that you consider a gift to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Gloria’s memory. Checks can be made payable to: The Lancaster General Health Foundation, with a note in the memo reading, “In memory of Gloria Fyock,” and sent to: The Lancaster General Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Gifts can also be made online at lghealth.org/makeagift, and indicate Gloria Fyock in the tribute name.
