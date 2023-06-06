Gloria F. Keith, 77, of Northern Cambria, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 26, 1945, in Spangler, the daughter of Howard and Clara Whited. After graduating from Northern Cambria High School, Gloria worked more than 10 years for the Barnesboro Star. She was a long-time member of former North End Assembly of God Church, where she served her Lord and Savior as church secretary, organist, pianist, choir director and event coordinator. She also began a deaf ministry at the church and coordinated National Day of Prayer events. She worked part time as an organist at the former Long-Contres Funeral Home and was a volunteer for hospice for several years. Gloria thoroughly enjoyed using her talents for the Lord. Time with her grandchildren, Clara and Daniel, playing ball, tic-tac-toe, crafting and homework were all moments she treasured.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Raymond J. Keith; daughters, Rae-Anne Keith and Tammy, wife of Matthew Harper, Westmont; and grandchildren, Clara and Daniel Harper.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Arnold Wheatley officiating. Interment will take place at East Ridge Cemetery.
The Keith family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff of Beacon Ridge for the exceptional care provided to Gloria in her final eight months. We will be forever grateful for the kindness, compassion and gentleness shown to her.
