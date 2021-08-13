Gloria Frances Shaffer, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Windber Hospice. Born Aug. 26, 1941, in Robinson, she was the daughter of Emma and Perry Boyle.
She was dedicated, caring wife and mother and a devoted grandmother, first and always. She worked for many years in the banking industry with a sharp mind and organizational skills.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband and her best friend, Charles Shaffer, in January 2019. Gloria is survived by her brother, Marlin P. Boyle and wife Janet, Carrollton, Va.; her son, Thomas Lindsey Jr., of Davidsville; her daughter, Michelle Gibbons and her husband Michael, Riverview, Fla.; her stepson, Charles A. Shaffer, of Lancaster; her stepdaughter-in-law, Denice Carota, of Lancaster; her grandchildren, Bryan Gibbons and wife Suzanna, of Valrico, Fla., Colleen Keen and husband Jason, of Russellville, Ala., Matthew Lindsey, of Warrior’s Mark and Luke Lindsey, of Johnstown; and a great-grandson, Brayden Keen, of Palm Springs, Calif.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where service will be held 11 a.m. Monday.
Interment will be at the Germany Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Windber Hospice, 600 Somerset Ave. Windber, PA 15963. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.