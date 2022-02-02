Gloria Isabelle Lellock, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.
She was born in Delancey on Jan. 21, 1931, a daughter of Anthony and Mary (Garzoni) Maruca.
Gloria was a 1949 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Mahoning Hardware and later worked as the manager of Dollar General from 1986 through 1997.
Her enjoyments were cooking and baking for her family.
She is survived by three sons, Nicholas Lellock II and wife Susan, of Chantilly, Va.; James Lellock, of Punxsutawney; and David E. Lellock and wife Alicia, of Middletown, Va.; one grandson, Nicholas E. Lellock; one brother, William T. Maruca and wife Ruth, of Williamsburg; and one sister, Marianne Maruca, of Rochester, Minn.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney. A Parastas service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Saints Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Vasyl Kadar.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Gloria’s memory to the Orphans of the Storm: PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201 or Saints Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church: 714 Sutton St., Punxsutawney, PA. 15767.
Online condolences may be made at