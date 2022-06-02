Gloria Jean Fisher

Gloria Jean (Lazor) Fisher, 67, of Indiana, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 23, 1955, in Erie, and was the daughter of Nicholas Jr. and Rose Marie (Lahr) Lazor.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Fisher, of Indiana; her sons, Andrew and wife Megan, of Homer City, and Matthew Fisher, of Greenville, N.C.; and her grandsons, Owen, Drew and Brody Fisher. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Linda Ravenscroft, Eileen Husted, Dennis Lazor, Kathy Lyon, Bonnie Overman and Thomas Lazor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where services will be held at 7 p.m. by the Homer City Fire Department.
A Blessing Service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a funeral committal service at 11 a.m. at St Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to order flowers, sign the online guestbook or for directions to the funeral home or to the cemetery.