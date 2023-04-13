Gloria Jean (Pierce) Orvosh, 76, of Saltsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Monday, Nov. 25, 1946, in Saltsburg, the daughter of Floyd E and Ruby Repine Pierce. She was traditionally a homemaker who took very good care of her children while maintaining jobs at Marshall’s Market, Shop and Save, Saltsburg Pharmacy, Dollar General and the Shoe Department, mostly for socializing.
She loved time spent at the “farm,” trips to the casino, bingo, puzzles, her bowling leagues, friends and especially her family. Her true passion was baking her cookies, and her nut horns were famous. She even took the time to bake for her doctors, nurses, and fellow dialysis friends.
She is survived by three daughters, Cindie Archer and her husband, Gary, Butler, Christine Holmes and her husband, Randy, Saltsburg, and Melinda Weimer and her husband, Wade, Saltsburg; four grandchildren, Emily Archer, of Washington, Pa., Andrew Archer, of Butler, and Blake and Travis Weimer, of Saltsburg; two brothers, Donald Pierce and his wife, Kathy, of White Haven, and Lester Pierce and his wife, Taesun, of Saltsburg; a sister, Patricia Leach, of Reynoldsville, Pa.; her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pierce, of Saltsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Orvosh-Mullen and her husband, Craig, in a tragic 1999 airplane accident, two brothers, Glenn (her twin) and James Pierce and her sisters, Annabelle Macurak and Gertrude Ondrizek.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 4 p.m. until time of services at 7:30 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Pastor Keith McCutcheon will officiate.
Entombment will be held at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
