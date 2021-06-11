Gloria L. Jackson, 66, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Homer City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Gloria was born Aug. 13, 1954, and was a daughter of William and Mary (Lightcap) Schork.
She is survived by her sister, Mary (Chris) Rado; brother-in-law Ed; and her brother, William (Bill) Schork, all of Homer City. She is also survived by her beloved niece and nephews, Laura Rado Caruso, of Seminole, Fla., and her husband, John; Jason Rado, of Homer City, and his wife, Stephanie; and Brandon Schork, of Indiana. Her great-nieces and –nephews Kaylee, Taylor, Brayden and Tyler will all miss her greatly.
Gloria was a senior vice president of insurance and personnel for Federated National in State College, where she met her best friend, the late Fran Mason.
After leaving State College, in her dream of living near the beach, she worked for Michael Baker Corporation as a human resource manager.
At the age of 52, Gloria suffered a stroke. After her stroke, her true talents came out. Having use of only one hand and having a brace to walk, she truly showed that she never gave up overcoming her limitations.
Her strength inspired all who knew her.
A huge thank you to all who helped her in this long process, John and Angie Say, Betty and Jerry Dixon, Rick and Linda Opdyak and all her wonderful neighbors. We would also like to thank her wonderful caregivers from Visiting Angels, especially Kelly, Katie, Kendra and Amanda, for all they did in her final days.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s name to www.stroke.org.