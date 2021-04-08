Gloria Mack

Gloria Jean (Pearce) Mack, 74, of Rossiter, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Punxsutawney.
A daughter of Charles “Chuck” Harvey and Doris “Jean” (Hopkins) Pearce, she was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Commodore.
Gloria was a 1966 graduate of Harmony High School.
She attended the Canoe Ridge Church of God.
Gloria married Gary Dalton Mack on July 2, 1966, and they shared over 54 years of marriage together.
Prior to embarking on her retirement seven years ago, Gloria was employed the previous 21 years as the receptionist for Wise Veterinary Clinic in Punxsutawney. Earlier in her working career, she was the receptionist for Doctors Fatula and Orris, a pediatricians’ office, in Punxsutawney.
Gloria thoroughly loved being in the outdoors, especially in the woods. She enjoyed keeping herself busy with her family going camping; fishing; hunting and swimming.
She possessed a special affection for animals. Her pets – dog, Kasey; horse, Sarge; and three cats – were treated as family members. Through her love of horses, Gloria competed in endurance horse racing competitions and was a past member of the AERC.
Gloria will be fondly remembered for her love of talking to people. She could carry a conversation with most anyone and was always happy to interact with others.
She is survived by her husband, Gary D. Mack; her two sons: Gregory Mack and wife Deanna, and Glenn Mack and wife Amy Jo; her five grandchildren: Jonna Mack; Heather Timblin and husband Seth; Kristen Mack; Dalton Mack and wife Brianna; and Erika Mack and fiance Walter Nicely; her great-granddaughter, Deja Burkett; her sister Edith Fulton and husband Larry; her four brothers: Ronald Pearce and wife Mary; Robert Pearce and wife Penny; Gary Pearce and wife Debra; and Jody Smith; and her sister-in-law, Sue (Wolfe) Pearce Woods.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles “Chuck” Pearce Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale.
A funeral service will be held by Pastor Matt Lantz at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Pine Grove Cemetery near Urey.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. CDC guidelines for funeral homes are at 25 percent of indoor attendance capacity, so you may experience a brief wait before entering the funeral home for the visitation.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Gloria’s guestbook and leave a condolence message.