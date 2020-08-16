Goldie A. Jack, 84, of Shelocta, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
She was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Washington Township, Armstrong County, the daughter of Albert Meade and Sara Elizabeth (Bowser) Crissman.
Goldie was raised in Brush Valley Brethren Church in Adrian. She graduated from Worthington High School and then for two years studied at Immanuel College of the Bible in Wheeling, W.Va. She married Corbin on July 25, 1959, at the North Main Street Church of God in Butler.
She has been a faithful servant of the Lord, and a dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In the past, Goldie had worked for the Kittanning Telephone Company, S.S. Kresge Company in Wheeling, W.T. Grant Company in Binghamton, N.Y., and as a motor route driver for The Indiana Gazette for over 20 years.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Corbin W. Jack whom she was married to for 61 years; son, William S. Jack of Flowery Branch, Ga.; two daughters, Shirley C. Thurman of Racine, Wis.; and Tammy M. Varner and husband, Samuel, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Angela Marie Pocklington and fiance, Dylan Brannon; Jessica Renee Anderson and husband, Geoff; Joshua Joseph Pocklington and wife, Felicia; Sarah Elizabeth Boetcher and husband, Jordan; Rebekah Marie Kozak and husband, Thomas; and Raymond Albert Varner and fianc￩, Sarah Chapman; five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Zacchaeus, Gideon, Declan and Camden; brother, Albert Waide Crissman and wife, Lois, of Ford City; a sister, Esther Hogenmiller of Adrian; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Goldie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Brenda Regan Jack; and a sister, Gladys Lewis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Grace Independent Baptist Church, 350 Main St., Shelocta, with the Pastor Nicolas W. Kostella Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made in Goldie’s honor to the Grace Independent Baptist Church, 350 Main St., Shelocta, PA 15774. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc. To send a condolence to Goldie’s family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.