Goldie A. Sones, 73, of Rochester Mills, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 1, 1947, to Leonard Blaine and Dorothy (DiPetro) Ryen.
Goldie was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Rossiter. She worked for 15 years at the Punxsutawney Walmart. Goldie enjoyed traveling and reading her Bible. She loved her granddaughter and great-granddaughters and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, James Sones Jr. and wife Mary, Rochester Mills; her mother, Dorothy Ryen, Rochester Mills; granddaughter Megan Perry and husband Adam, Punxsutawney; two great-granddaughters, Chalet and Addalee; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Ryen, Rochester Mills.
She was preceded in death by her father; her husband, James Sones Sr., in 2000; an infant son, Mark; and a brother Leonard “Len” Ryen.
Services are private. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Rochester Mills.Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
