Goldie English, 85, of Black Lick, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Sunday, July 28, 1935, in Black Lick, a daughter of Luther Shirley and Mary (Palmer) Shirley.
Goldie was a member of the Grace Bible Chapel Church, Black Lick; and a member for more than 40 years of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Black Lick Fire Company, where she loved volunteering at every event. She loved flea marketing and going to yard sales. Goldie loved all of her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her friend Victor Buchinski, Black Lick; sisters Violet Palmer, Josephine; Lucille McKendrick, Black Lick; and Thelma Plovetsky and husband Larry, Black Lick; brothers Luther “Sam” Shirley and wife Linda, Blairsville, and Thomas Shirley and wife Claire, Black Lick; and many nieces and nephews.
Goldie was preceded in death by her father, Luther Shirley, and mother, Mary (Palmer) Shirley; her husband, Robert English; stepson Alvin English and stepdaughter Sandy Sulkosky; sister Roberta Bryner; brother Kenneth “Butch” Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, where Pastor John Johnson will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Masks are required in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to James F.Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with funeral expenses.