Gould F. “Fred” Schrock, 85, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born in 1936 in Black Township, Somerset County, and graduated from Rockwood High School.
In 1958 he received a B.S. degree in education from Indiana State Teachers College. While teaching science classes at the Indiana Junior-Senior High School from 1958 to 1961, he accepted a full Hutchison Botany Fellowship in the Division of Biological Science, Department of Botany, University of Chicago. Upon completing the Ph.D. degree in 1964, he joined the faculty of Kutztown University, where he taught courses in botany and mycology. In 1968 he was invited to join the faculty of Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a full professor. At IUP he taught courses, primarily in botany and mycology, including medical mycology. He directed students in master’s degree programs.
During his 32 years of university teaching, he was a member of various professional organizations, including The Society of Sigma Xi, American Institute of Biological Sciences, American Mycology Society, Pennsylvania Academy of Science and the American Fern Society. He published in the Botanical Gazette, Pennsylvania Academy of Science and the American Biological Teacher. He regularly attended state and national meetings. In 1996 he retired professor emeritus from IUP.
In addition to the academics, he enjoyed the outdoors. He participated with local groups interested in wild flowers and mushrooms and for more than 40 years he and his wife maintained a farmette in a rural area of Somerset County.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana. Having been born into a Lutheran family, he actively served in many capacities in the churches to which he belonged.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Romesberg Schrock; two daughters, Deborah Pellman and husband Mark, of Ashland, Va., and Sarah Finks and husband Richard, of Woodstock, Va.; and grandchildren Matthew Pellman, Caleb and wife Sarah Pellman, Travis Finks and Case Finks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, George O. Schrock.
A celebration of Gould “Fred’s” life will be held in the near future. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701 or to the Allegheny Arboretum with check made payable to the Foundation of IUP marked for Arboretum and mailed to Sutton Hall, Room G1, Indiana, PA 15701.