Gould F. “Fred” Schrock, 85, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 23, 1936, in Rockwood, the son of Gould J. and Clara Sanner Schrock.
He grew up on the family farm in Black Township, Somerset County, and in 1954 graduated from Rockwood High School.
In 1958 he received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Indiana State Teachers College. While teaching science classes at the Indiana Junior-Senior High School from 1958 to 1961, he earned the degree of Master of Education in biology from Indiana State College. In the fall of 1961, he accepted a full Hutchison Botany Fellowship in the Division of Biological Science, Department of Botany, University of Chicago. Upon completing the Ph.D. degree in 1964, he joined the faculty of the Kutztown University where he taught courses in botany and mycology. In 1968 he was invited to join the faculty of Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a full professor. At IUP he taught courses, primarily in botany and mycology, including medical mycology. He directed students in master’s degree programs.
During his 32 years of university teaching, he was a member of various professional organizations, including The Society of Sigma Xi, American Institute of Biological Sciences, American Mycology Society, Pennsylvania Academy of Science and the American Fern Society. He published in the Botanical Gazette, Pennsylvania, Academy of Science and the American Biological Teacher. He regularly attended state and national meetings.
In 1996 he retired as a professor emeritus from IUP. In addition to the academics, he enjoyed the outdoors. He participated with local groups interested in wild flowers and mushrooms and for more that 40 years he and his wife maintained a farmette in a rural area of Somerset County.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana. Having been born into a Lutheran family he actively served in many capacities in the churches to which he belonged.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Romesberg Schrock; two daughters, Deborah Pellmann and husband Mark, of Ashland, Va., and Sarah Finks and husband Richard, of Woodstock, Va., and grandchildren Matthew Pellmann, Caleb and wife Sarah Pellmann, Travis Finks and Case Finks. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Doris Schrock.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, George O. Schrock.
A celebration of Gould’s “Fred’s” life will be held in the near future.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 100 South Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701 or to the Allegheny Arboretum with check made payable to the Foundation of IUP marked for Arboretum and mailed to Sutton Hall, Room G1, Indiana, PA 15705.