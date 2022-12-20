Grace Allison (Carney) Greene, 84, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The daughter of William L. and Dora C. Carney, she was born on March 5, 1938, in Indiana.
On June 9, 1956, Grace wed Herbert R. Greene Sr. and they shared almost 66 years of marriage, until his death on May 2, 2022.
Grace retired from Diamond Drug in Indiana. She had previously worked at Greensteel in Dixonville and the cafeteria at Penn Traffic in Indiana.
She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Grace is survived by her three children, Herb Greene Jr. and companion Linda, of Home; Shari Wilhem, of Avilton; and Patricia Brown, of Springs; her 12 grandchildren; her 23 great-grandchildren; and her five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert R. Greene Sr.; her son, Martin “Marty” R. Greene, on July 1, 2007; her son-in-law, Joe Wilhelm, on April 18, 2017; and her sister, Gaye Vennard.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Interment will take place at Ruffner Cemetery in Tanoma.