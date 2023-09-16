Grace Aul Russell passed away Aug. 28, 2023.
She was born and raised in Indiana County.
She graduated from Indiana Area High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in elementary education and her master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She spent her entire career in education and retired from the Baltimore County School System.
Grace was the daughter of Edward and Hazel (Nehrig) Aul. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Fisher, of Indiana; a son, Michael (Kim) Russell, of New Freedom; grandson Shawn Russell, of Shrewsbury; a great-granddaughter, Sonya Joy Russell; niece Sandra Orr, of Jennerstown; nephews Ed Lydic, of Home, Ronald Orr, of Indiana, Clyde (Jan) Orr, of Aberdeen, Md., Don (Candy) Lydic, of Home, and Scott (April) Lydic, of Marion Center.
She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd (Russ) Russell; sister Mildred Lydic; and nephew David Lydic.
Services to be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Downes Road, Parkton, Md., on Sept. 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Stablers Church Cemetery, Downes Road, Parkton.
She was baptized, confirmed, married and buried in the Lutheran faith and was pleased to be a Lutheran all her life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.