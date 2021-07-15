Grace C. Markel, 87, of Blairsville (Blacklick Township), died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born Nov. 27, 1933, in Blairsville, she was the daughter of Charles Palmer and Anna (Kettering) Palmer.
She helped her husband, Harry, run the former Markel Greenhouse in Blacklick Township. Grace loved spending time with her family and being a great MA to her two granddaughters, Tina and Kala.
Survivors include her son, Edward Markel and wife Karen, Penn Run; daughter, Kathleen Fedoruk and husband Nick, Blairsville; granddaughters, Tina Fedoruk and Kala Markel Miller and husband Jon; sisters, Jackie Laney, Homer City, and Margie Pividori, Black Lick; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry E. Markel, in 2019; and 13 brothers and sisters.
In keeping with Grace’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.