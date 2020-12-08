Grace Elaine Chaplin, 80, of Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Frank Chaplin and Grace E. (Shrum) Chaplin and was born in Clarksburg on July 9, 1940.
She was a graduate of Saltsburg Area High School, Class of 1958. She then worked as an accounts payable clerk for National Mines for 30 years.
Grace is survived by her brother, Stanley Chaplin, and his wife, Bertha, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; half-brothers, Howard and Joe; and half-sisters, Mary and Irene.
As per Grace’s wishes there will be no public visitation. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
