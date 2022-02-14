Grace E. Iseman

Grace Ella (Hankinson) Iseman, 80, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Claghorn, Indiana County, on June 9, 1941, Grace was the daughter of Charles T. and Hazel (Stiles) Hankinson.
Mrs. Iseman worked as an assembly worker making lighting fixtures for many years until her health forced her to retire.
She will be remembered as a great mother, an avid cat lover and how much she loved to clean; having a clean house was very important to her.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Danny Kitchen, of Indiana, and Court Kitchen, of Indiana; and her brother, Tom Hankinson, of Indiana. Grace was preceded in death by her son, Clint Kitchen; brother, Walter Hankinson; sister, Patricia Hankinson; sister, Robin Stiles; brother, Charles Hankinson; and two nephews, John Smickilo and Edward “Butchy” Smickilo.
Friends will be received today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.