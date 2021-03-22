Grace Ella (Butler) LaMantia, 93, of Blairsville (Burrell Township), passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of George W. Butler Sr. and Mildred B. (Ramsden) Butler, she was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Burrell Township, Indiana County.
Mrs. LaMantia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1945 and worked as a secretary for Blairsville-Saltsburg School District for 45 years.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a life member of the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area.
She enjoyed spending her winters with her daughter, Cathy, in New Orleans.
Surviving is her daughter, Cathy L. Buhler, of New Orleans, La., and a son, Leonard P. LaMantia Jr. of Blairsville; seven grandchildren, Craig (Viviana), Michelle, Carrie (Gary), Aaron (Stormy), Kevin, Chadd and Michael; eight great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ethan, Jacob, Ella, Myles, Catherine, Bennett and Gary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard P. LaMantia Sr., in 1988; and a brother, Richard T. Butler.
As per the wishes of Mrs. LaMantia, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Inurnment will be in S.S. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
