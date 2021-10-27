Grace G. Scanlan

Grace Gemmell Scanlan, 90, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
Born on April 16, 1931, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Wilbur and Carrie Roberts Gemmell.
Grace graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics. She was department chair of home economics at Carlisle Area High School in Carlisle. After her marriage, she became a full-time homemaker and was a discussion leader of Bible Study Fellowship International. For more than 40 years, Grace was a parishioner of St. George’s-by-the-River Episcopal Church in Rumson, N.J., where she was a Sunday school teacher and member of the Altar Guild.
In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, William W. Scanlan Sr.; her beloved son, William W. Scanlan Jr.; and her brother, John W. Gemmell.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Grace Dittman (John), of Lincoln, Neb., and Barbara Scanlan Stevenson (James), of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; her son, Thomas Paul Scanlan, of Jackson Hole, Wyo.; her eight grandchildren, Spencer Stevenson (Megan), Kirsten Rezac (Michael), Derek, and Trevor Stevenson and Mark, Allison, Grant, and Gregory Dittman; and her sister, Dorothy Gemmell Thomas, of Okemos, Mich.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation at 57 W. 57th St., Suite 904, New York, NY 10019 or www.alzdiscovery.org/donate.
