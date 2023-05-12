Grace L. Brothers, 86, of Commodore, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Born May 29, 1936, she was the daughter of Guy and Rosie (Coy) Patterson. A memorial service will be held at a later date and a full obituary will follow.
Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., “Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care.”
Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneral Homes.com.
