Grace L. Brothers

Grace L. Brothers obituary photo

Grace L. Brothers, 86, of Commodore, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Born May 29, 1936, she was the daughter of Guy and Rosie (Coy) Patterson. A memorial service will be held at a later date and a full obituary will follow.

Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., “Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care.”

Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneral Homes.com.