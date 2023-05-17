Grace L. (Patterson) Brothers, 86, of Commodore, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
She was the daughter of Guy and Rosie (Coy) Patterson and was born May 29, 1936, in Cherry Hill Township. She married Bernard L. Brothers on Aug. 16, 1957.
Grace was an avid gardener her whole life. She grew her own plants from the seeds she saved from the year before and preserved as much as she could from what the garden produced. Over the years, she exerted much time and effort as a caregiver for her grandmother, her father, her husband, and finally, her mother until they passed away.
Most of all, Grace loved to read the Bible and try to understand its message. She became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1972, and she shared her faith with everyone she could.
She was much beloved by her friends and family, especially by her many nieces and nephews who loved coming to visit their dear Aunt Grace as they were growing up. Her nephew and niece, Larry and Marie McCombs, showed their love for Aunt Grace through their patient efforts to help make sure she would be able to stay in her home and enjoy her life for as long as she was able.
In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Patterson and Thomas Patterson; sisters-in-law Avalee (Sensabaugh) Patterson and Thelma Patterson; and brother-in-law Clifford Brothers.
She is survived by her son Roger Brothers and wife, Becky; her brother Francis Patterson and wife, Helen; her sister Jeanene (Patterson) Stewart and husband, Ted; three sisters-in-law, Betsy (Brothers) Gaston and husband, Huck, Ruth (Andrews) Brothers, and Marie (Brothers) Powell and husband, Dave; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Indiana Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.
