Grace Sheesley

Grace (Kerekes) Sheesley, 83, of Vintondale, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at home.
Born July 13, 1938, in Windber, she was the daughter of Irene (Ples) Kerekes.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Tarcczali; brothers, Ernest, Eugene, John and Donald; and sister, Irene “Toots” Fulton.
She is survived by her husband, Chester; son, Robert (Lani) Sheesley; daughter, Tara (Mick) Bernat; and grandchildren, McKenzie Sheesley, Mira Bernat and Mathias Bernat. She is also survived by brothers, Emery and William; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Grace was a 1957 graduate of Vintondale High School and longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Nanty Glo.
Grace devoted her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family and her friends.
She will be forever remembered for her witty sense of humor, strong convictions, authentic homemade Hungarian meals and her generous hospitality to all visitors to her home. She was a faithful and devoted wife to her husband and a caring and loving mother to her children.
The joys of Grace’s life were dancing and travel in her youth, music, Christmas decorating, crossword puzzles, reading, practicing her Catholic faith and her grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo, where a vigil prayer service will be held. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church, with the Rev. Leonard Voytek as celebrant, with committal to follow at Richland Mausoleum.
Friends wishing to honor Grace are invited to make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.askew-houser.com.