Dr. Grant Alan “G.J.” Julin, 45, sadly passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home in Indiana surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 22, 1976, in Mt. Lebanon, he was a son of William Julin and Jeanne (Annell) Julin, of McMurray.
Grant grew up with two caring siblings, William Jr. and Ashley. He was a 1994 graduate of Peters Township High School and moved on to St. Vincent College, where he earned his bachelor’s in philosophy and met the love of his life, Samantha O’Brien. Grant and Samantha married July 20, 2002, and went on to have three boys, John (16), Maximus (14) and Jude (10).
Grant continued his education at Duquesne University, where he graduated in 2011 with a master’s and Ph.D. in philosophy.
Grant worked as a professor of Franciscan studies, theology and applied ethics at St. Francis University. While there, he wrote and published multiple works, achieved tenure and recently achieved full professor status. He was a member of the Lighthearted Philosophers’ Society and the International Association for the Society of Humor.
Grant loved reading, running, pondering, teaching and listening to music. He enjoyed teaching and learning about philosophy and ethics, especially the works of Kierkegaard. His students and co-workers described him as kind, intelligent, creative and open-minded.
Despite being a philosopher, Grant was a “glass half-full” type of person. He always offered a helping hand, no matter who the person was. Grant made sure every choice he made was backed by his ethics and made sure to extend his knowledge to his sons.
He enjoyed running for exercise and as an opportunity to think. Grant completed numerous races in his lifetime, from 5Ks to half-marathons. Outside of work, he was usually sporting his running clothes.
Grant loved music, which commonly accompanied him on long runs or while reading books. He shared his hobby with friends and family, who recall him as a great singer and dancer. Grant enjoyed performing karaoke and writing and performing stand-up comedy on open mic nights.
He most loved being with his family and extended family. Grant committed most of his time to them and would look forward to trips with them all year round.
Even though he is gone, the advice, lessons and wit Grant bestowed has been embedded into the brains of his children, friends and students.
In addition to his parents William and Jeanne, Grant is survived by his wife of 20 years, Samantha (O’Brien) Julin; sons, John, Maximus and Jude Julin; brother, William Julin Jr., of Pittsburgh; sister, Ashley Julin, of Canonsburg; father and mother-in-law, John and Wendy O’Brien, of Palm Coast, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Laura Hughes, of Pittsburgh; Janine (Simon) Lucey, of Adelaide, Australia; and Kristen O’Brien, of Brisbane, Australia; niece and nephews, Madison, Finnegan and Connor Lucey, all of Adelaide; and nephew, Jacob Lucey, of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the hour of service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Bond officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Grant’s family asks for memorial contributions made in his memory to the Department of Franciscan Studies, Theology and Applied Ethics, c/o St. Francis University, Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 600, Loretto, PA 15940, or www.francis.edu/makeagift.
