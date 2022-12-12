Grant E. Shiley, 49, of Clymer, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at home.
Born Dec. 28, 1972, in Johnstown, he was the son of Richard E. and Bonita (Boyer) Shiley.
Grant was preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Shiley; wife, Tina M. Shiley; and brother, Richard C. Shiley.
He is survived by his loving mother, Bonita Shiley, of Seward; loving son, Zack Shiley, of Irwin; sisters, Suzann Shiley and Roxann, married to James Taylor, both of North Carolina; close friend, Brenda Holliday; and his dog, Abby.
Grant was a great father, husband, son and friend to all he encountered. He was willing to help or do anything he could for anyone who asked. He will be dearly missed by all who have come to know and love him.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, 1201 Fifth St., Seward. The Rev. Julie Kolacz is officiating.
Interment will be private.
