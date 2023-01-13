Gregory Alan Muffee, 47, Coral, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
He was the son of Robert Kenneth Muffee and Judy Lee Dowey, born April 13, 1975, in Johnstown.
Gregory is survived by his mother, Judy Lee Dowey; and his nephew, Kenneth Muffee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kenneth Muffee.
There will be no visitation. Please consider donating to raise much-needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family. No donation is too small, and your support would be greatly appreciated.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation.