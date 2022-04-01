Gregory “Gregg” Heny, 64, of Pleasant Gap, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 28, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Born on Dec. 31, 1957, in Indiana, he was the son of Michael Sr. and Veronica (Totin) Heny.
A viewing will be held at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Panikhida (memorial service) immediately following at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Ignatius Hunter officiating. A graveside Panikhida service will be held at St. Michael’s Orthodox Cemetery in Cherry Hill Township, where Gregg will be laid to rest next to his parents.
In lieu of flowers, Gregg requested memorial contributions be made to one of the following places: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 119 S. Sparks St., State College, PA 16801; the Pleasant Gap Fire Company, 475 Robinson Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823; or the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, 270 Walker Drive, Suite 101W, State College, PA 16801.
