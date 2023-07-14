Gregory K. “String Bean” Rosborough, 65, of Shelocta, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his home after a hard day’s work at his beloved farm.
He was born on March 18, 1958, in Indiana, the son of Edwin Clarence and Mildred H. (Silvis) Rosborough.
Greg was a 1976 graduate of Elderton High School and Lenape Vo-Tech, where he studied automotive technology. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Local 66 Operating Engineers Union and previously worked more than 30 years with Kimmel Construction. Greg was a member of the Shelocta Sportsmen’s Club and was a 32nd degree Mason with the Masonic Lodge No. 437 of Apollo.
He enjoyed hunting for turkey and deer, making apple cider with his family, going to gun bashes and riding his Harley. He was a skilled equipment operator and handyman and liked working on the farm and rebuilding tractors. Greg loved to spend time at Russ’ garage, and with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered for his big heart and for being a great provider for his family.
His memory will be cherished by his mother, Mildred Rosborough, of Shelocta; his loving wife, Lucy M. (Kochik) Rosborough, whom he married on Sept. 7, 1984; his children, Rhiannon M. Bronson, of Indiana, and Caleb K. Rosborough and wife Kristin, of Dayton; grandchildren Rori Allen, Aviana Clabaugh, Jaxson Carnes and Mia Wilson; his sisters, Michele Rosborough and companion Joan Elliott, Melanie Williams and husband Matthew and Marilin Rosborough, all of Shelocta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, who passed away on Sept. 4, 2008; his brother, Bradley E. Rosborough, who passed away on April 4, 2012; a niece, Staci Leigh (Rosborough) Shaffer, who passed away on Dec. 9, 2011; and his in-laws, Carl J. and Mildred M. (Dickey) Kochik.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Union Lutheran Church, 1051 Girty Road, Shelocta, with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, STS, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Greg’s memory to the Shelocta Sportsman Club, PO Box 53, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To leave an online condolence for Greg’s family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauer funeral.com.
