Gregory L. Gunder

Gregory Lee Gunder, 38, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Terry L. and Geraldine R. (Hafer) Gunder, he was born April 28, 1983, in Latrobe.
Greg graduated from Derry Area High School, class of 2001, and had worked as a machinist. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #1488, Blairsville, Derry Rod and Gun Club, Black Lick Sportsmen’s Club, Burrell Township Rod & Gun, Coral-Graceton Sportsman’s Club and a social member of Blairsville VFW Post #5821, Blairsville. He was also a member of and played bass in the band called Unbroken Soul.
Surviving are his father and mother, Terry L. and Geraldine R. Gunder, of Brenizer; paternal grandmother, Carmen C. Gunder, of Blairsville; a brother, Justin L. Gunder, of Altoona; uncle, Tim Gunder, of Indiana; and a cousin, Brett C. Gunder (Kayla), of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Geraldine Hafer; paternal grandfather, the Rev. Edward G. Gunder; an aunt, Faith Ann Gunder; and an uncle, Roger Sexton.
The family will receive friends Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
