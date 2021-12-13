Gregory Pishko, 52, of Lake Elmo, Minn., passed away peacefully at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minn.
Greg graduated from White Bear Lake Area High School in 1987. He went on to serve during Desert Storm as PFC infantryman in the United States Army and was awarded and decorated with numerous medals, including a Purple Heart. In healthier times, Greg enjoyed shooting darts, fishing and taking day trips to the casinos.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Pishko; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores (Marafka) Pishko; sisters, Michele (Jason) Lane, Denise Pishko, Susan (Pat) Ring; niece, Roxanne Ring; and other family and friends.
Greg was very generous and will be deeply missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church, Saltsburg, with Father John Harrold as celebrant. Burial will follow in Iselin Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the Saltsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VA Medical Center, One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55417.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
