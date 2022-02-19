Gregory R. McCurdy

Gregory Ray McCurdy, 61, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Cherryhill Township.
He was born Dec. 10, 1960, in Indiana, the son of Raymond McCurdy and Judy (Mogle) Palmer.
He was a member of the Coral-Graceton Sportsman’s Club. Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially ice fishing.
Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Painter and friend Mark, Blairsville; grandchildren, Alexis Barkley, Arieanna Painter, Jaydon McCurdy and Allison Wisner; great-granddaughter, Parker Hall; sister, Lori Miller and husband, Bryan, Saltsburg; and special friend, Janet Waters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jodi McCurdy.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be held in the Ferguson Funeral Home on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in the Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.