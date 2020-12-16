Gretchen Graff Winans, 87, of Warren, formerly of Blairsville, died peacefully at Rouse Home, Youngsville.
She was born in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of Raymond and Bessie Elder Graff.
Gretchen was a graduate of Blairsville High School and Allegheny College. She had been employed as a substitute school teacher with the Warren County School District. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Warren, where she served on many committees and worked for a period as assistant secretary. She was very involved in community activities. She had served on the board of directors of Warren General Hospital, Warren Family Services, Children’s Aid Society and Warren County Cancer Society. Gretchen was a member of the Warren Women’s Club, Antique Study Club and a volunteer for the Reach to Recovery Cancer Outreach Program. She is remembered as a woman who always had a smile for everyone and was a very compassionate and giving person. She had been a 48-year cancer survivor. The joy in her life was her family. She was an avid fisherwoman, boater, traveler and gardener.
Gretchen is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, David W. Winans; son, David Graff Winans (Crissi) and daughter, Julia Winans McTavish (Scott), all of Warren; sister, Susanne Henderson (Bob), of Williamsburg, Va.; three granddaughters, Jessica Winans (Weston Miller), of Springfield, Ore., Katelyn Gilmore (Dr. Eric), of Canonsburg, and Rachel McTavish, of Buffalo, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Tiera Miller and Grayson Gilmore; and several nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Warren General Hospital Cancer Center, 2 Crescent Park, Warren, PA, 16365, or First United Methodist Church, 200 Market St., Warren, PA, 16365. Email condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com. The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc., Warren, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.