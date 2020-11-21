Guido J. Enciso, 88, of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, White Township.
He was born Sunday, Oct. 16, 1932, in Hartown, a son of Angelo and Beatrice Caltagerone Enciso. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served on the DD694 during the Korean War.
Before his retirement, he was a welder for 40 years for Reynolds Manufacturing, Avonmore. He was a life member of the Saltsburg Sportsmen Club, Avonmore VFW Post No. 7901 and American Legion Post No. 57 in Saltsburg.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and playing cards, but he most loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and his beloved dog, Abbey.
Guido is survived by his children: Gloria Shannon and her husband, Ron, of Saltsburg; Paula Nepsha, of Saltsburg; Barbara Rellick, of Saltsburg; John Nepsha, of Saltsburg; and Joseph Nepsha and his wife, Pam, of Saltsburg; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lena Chakan, of Arnold.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Mae Hullenbaugh Enciso, in 2014; his brothers, Floyd, Samuel, Anthony “Tom,” Joseph, Satamo “Set,” Edward, William, Daniel and Angelo Enciso; and his sisters, Lillian Enciso, Angeline Cirino and Josephine Enciso.
Viewing and a funeral service by Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh will be private. Interment will be at Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618.
