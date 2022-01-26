Guy J. Hopkins, 69, of Northern Cambria, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of John T. and Alvassa L. (Rainey) Hopkins, he was born on June 2, 1952, in Spangler.
For more than 20 years Guy had been employed as a coal miner with Barnes and Tucker. He was a member of the UMWA Local 1269.
Guy loved being in the outdoors, where over the years he could be found hunting, fishing and spending time with his coon dogs. One of his favorite hobbies was woodworking.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Martin and husband Charles, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; his two sons, Guy B. Hopkins and wife Heather, of Strongstown, and John G. Hopkins and wife Tressa, of Clymer; and his seven grandchildren, Ryan Hopkins, J.T. Hopkins, Janelle Hopkins, Addison Martin, Makenzie Hopkins, Nathan Hopkins and Brenden Hopkins.
Also surviving are his eight siblings, Edna Davis and husband Kleo, of Cherry Tree; Dora Leamer and husband William, of Commodore; Linda Barr and husband Frank, of Clymer; Rachel Karlinsey and husband Scott, of Alverda; Donna Stockley and husband Raymond Jr., of Cherry Tree; Debra Johns and husband Thomas, of Revloc; Jonann Filler, of Wellsburg, W.Va.; and James T. Hopkins and wife RaeJean, of Northern Cambria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Reagan Martin; and his sister, Cindy Patterson.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 7:30 p.m. funeral service will take place Thursday immediately following the visitation. Interment will be at McDowell Cemetery, Clymer.
