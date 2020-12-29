Guy M. Savasta, 75, of Marion Center, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of Guy F. and Marion M. (Melosky) Savasta, born on May 3, 1945, in McKeesport.
Guy attended the Church of the Resurrection in Clymer and was active in many ministries such as the Franciscans. He served for over 20 years in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. After his military career, Guy worked as an insurance agent and state supervisor for Royal Neighbors of America and worked on his farm in Deckers Point. He also drove school bus for over 10 years for the Marion Center School District.
Guy loved music and to play his guitar and sing the doo-wop songs of the 1950s and ’60s. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane R. (Lane) Savasta; three children, Jason Savasta and wife Jessica, of West Virginia; Jeffrey Savasta and wife Anna, of Sarver; and Jaimie Frame and husband Don, of Irwin; three grandchildren, Hope Savasta, Nathan Savasta and Sullivan Frame; five brothers and sisters, Rose Houston, Frank Savasta and wife Faith, Monica Savasta and husband Gary, Stephanie O’Shell and husband James, and Mark Savasta and wife Sherry; and many nieces and nephews.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Kathy Savasta; and one brother, David Savasta.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Masks and social distancing are required.
Guy’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with Father James Morley as celebrant.
Interment will be at the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or USA/donor@stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.