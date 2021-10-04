Guy P. Sutton

Guy Paul Sutton, 101, formerly of Homer City, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Moorehead Place in Indiana.
The youngest child of Renz A. and Virginia (Woodford) Sutton, Paul was born on Sept. 1, 1920, in Ralphton.
He graduated in 1938 from Homer City High School and attended Indiana State Teachers College, obtaining a BS in Education in 1942.
Enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Paul received training as a pharmacist with the 21st Naval Sea Bee Battalion. He served at the Battle of Okinawa and was a chief pharmacist mate when the war ended.
He then continued his education at Duquesne University School of Pharmacy, graduating in 1950. While at school, Paul entered the Naval Reserve as a commissioned officer, attaining the rank of lieutenant.
Paul worked as a pharmacist for Daugherty Drug Store and Seckenberger’s Drug Store, and retired from Homer City Pharmacy.
He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and received the Silver Beaver Award from his council. Paul was also a member of the Homer City Lions Club.
Paul enjoyed reading, painting, flower gardening, musicals and holiday decorating. He would often host celebrations for family and friends at his camp in Brush Valley.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Edward, O’Dell and Eugene; his sisters, Margretta Segner and Vivian Munshower; his niece, Marlene Gelbach; and nephew, Gerald Segner.
He is survived by his nephew, Lou Sutton, and niece, Jeanne McClure, and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
In his later years, Paul’s care was entrusted to his niece, Marlene Gelbach, and his great-niece, Diane Paulina and her husband Jim.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Lucernemines. Internment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Services are being handled by the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.
