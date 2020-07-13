Guyer T. Schantz III, 63, of Shelocta, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1956, to Guyer Jr. and Althea May (Waldenville) Schantz, in Natrona Heights.
Guyer worked as a coal miner for 20 years and then a steelworker for 15. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the great outdoors, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church and Keystone Sportsman’s Club.
Guyer is survived by his wife, Clara “Chris” (Kilgore) Schantz; his parents, of Bedford Heights, Ohio; a son, Michael (Stacey) Schantz, of Dayton; a daughter, Anita (Clint) McClafferty, of Kittanning; four grandchildren: Hugh McClafferty, Ethan Schantz, Garrett Schantz and Selina McClafferty; two sisters, Debbie (Roy) Harvey, of Bedford Heights, Ohio, and Tammy (Frank) Kunkle, of Girty; and two brothers, James (Renee) Schantz, of Vandergrift, and Clint (Debbie) Schantz, of Export.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Beth Meier officiating.
Burial will take place in the Elderton Cemetery.